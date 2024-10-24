Guide highlights the power of advanced technologies in audit, and the dangers of over-reliance on them

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 23, 2024: Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) and ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) have released the Audit and technology playbook: A practitioner’s guide, a comprehensive guide aimed at helping audit professionals adapt to the rapidly advancing technological landscape.



The development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and blockchain is reshaping the audit profession. For example, Generative AI alongside increasingly sophisticated data analytics allows auditors to analyse huge amounts of data in just a few seconds, uncovering patterns that were previously invisible and providing greater confidence than traditional methods.



The playbook provides actionable strategies to equip auditors with the skills and tools necessary to navigate this digital transformation. It addresses the opportunities and risks it presents, identifies key trends and provides a framework for audit practices – particularly small and medium-sized practitioners (SMPs) – to adapt.



It also emphasises the importance of balancing technological advances with professional ethics, judgement and human oversight, and highlights the risks of over-reliance on technology.



Simon Grant, CA ANZ Group Executive - Advocacy and International, emphasised the importance of embracing new technologies while maintaining the core principles of the profession. He said: ‘Technology is opening up new possibilities in auditing that were out of reach only a decade ago. However, the human element remains as important as ever. Our professional scepticism, judgment, and ethics must remain at the forefront as we integrate these new tools into our practices.’



Mike Suffield, Director of Policy and Insights at ACCA, said: ‘Advanced technologies can allow auditors to gain deeper insights into the businesses they audit. But there’s a very real danger of relying too heavily on technology, such as through automation bias where technology subtly influences an auditor’s judgment.’



Key sections of the playbook include guidance on developing a digital strategy, investing in staff skill development, and implementing governance structures to maintain audit integrity.



The guide was informed by extensive research and roundtable discussions with members across several markets.





