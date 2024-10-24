ZainTECH showcases innovative AI-powered enterprise and sustainability solutions at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Zain Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 October 2024 – ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group marked a highly successful participation at GITEX Global 2024, where for the second consecutive year, the company showcased how its innovative AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation services are driving sustainability agendas across industries in the MENA region.

GITEX Global is the largest dedicated ICT and technology exhibition and conference in the Middle East, attracting over 100,000 visitors between October 14-18, 2024. The distinctive ZainTECH booth, which welcomed hundreds of clients and inquiring visitors, was built utilizing recycled material and designed for reuse, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability principles.



A competitive advantage for ZainTECH is the depth and breadth of its operations and solutions, which now span eight markets in the Middle East and Africa, and cover the entire ICT stack including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, modern infrastructure, drones and robotics, enterprise licensing, and emerging technologies all under one roof.



Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said, “Our growing portfolio of digital transformation services that were showcased during GITEX are helping enterprises achieve efficient and impactful returns from their technology investment. ZainTECH is strategically positioned to leverage AI-powered solutions with our end-to-end services to accelerate growth for enterprises through monetization of data and digital assets in a sustainable manner.”





