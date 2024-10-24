OPPO Find X8 Series Coming Soon to Global Markets with Hasselblad Master Camera System

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, October 24, 2024 – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand has announced Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, showcasing an all-new Hasselblad Master Camera System and a host of ultra-grade features.



“Find X8 series sets a new standard for excellence, combining our superior Hasselblad Master Camera System with next-generation performance, battery technology, and a leap forward for OPPO AI as part of ColorOS 15. Find X8 is incredibly thin and light despite its ultra-powerful performance across the board and Find X8 Pro is a camera flagship pushing industry limits with its incredible zoom,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.



By delivering cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art hardware, advanced software solutions, and next-generation AI capabilities, OPPO is dedicated to providing more consumers with world-class devices. As part of this continued commitment to global customers, OPPO looks forward to expanding the availability of its upcoming flagship Find X8 series to overseas markets.



Stay tuned to learn more about OPPO Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and ColorOS 15 at the upcoming global launch.





MENAFN24102024000070016599ID1108816191