Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC Breaks Ground for New Residential Project in Dubai South

(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) Dubai, UAE, October 23, 2024: – Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC, an upcoming leading name in the UAE real estate market, today announced breaking ground for their new luxury residential project in Dubai South with targeted hand over in Q4 2025.

The project will offer a payment plan for investors which envisages 72-month interest-free payment with monthly 1% installments. The development will have a total of 48 residential units including townhouses, studio, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms.

“Lincoln Star Residence is a testament to our belief in the potential of Dubai's real estate market. We are confident that this project will set a new standard of luxury comfortable living as well as offer a compelling investment opportunity,” said Mr. Ovais Latif, CEO and Founding Partner, Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC.

He said the luxurious residential development will focus on sustainability and innovation which will redefine modern living in Dubai with its unique blend of innovative design and world-class amenities.

“We are thrilled to witness the commencement of construction on Lincoln Star Residence. This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences to our residents. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a development that not only meets but also exceeds the expectations of buyers,” said Mr. Ankit Alagh, COO and Founding Partner, Lincoln Star Real Estate Development LLC.

Additionally, the project showcased a positive element of sustainability by conducting a plantation drive at the ground breaking ceremony. The initiative enhances the project's environmental appeal and foster a sense of community, encouraging residents to contribute to a greener future.

The project's location in Dubai South, with potential for high ROI is in the proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, the world's largest airport. The project is also conveniently located near school, hospital, clinic and shopping mall. Furthermore, the project is in proximity to Expo 2020 Dubai, a world-class exhibition centre showcasing innovation and culture.



The development features a range of luxurious amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, event areas, and more. These amenities, combined with the project's prime location and sustainable features, make Lincoln Star Residence an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking a high-quality, comfortable, and family- friendly lifestyle.







MENAFN24102024006179013406ID1108816190