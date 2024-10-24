OliOli® Marks 7 Years of Joyful Discovery

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, October 2024 — OliOli®, Dubai’s beloved destination for imaginative play and family fun, proudly celebrates 7 years of igniting curiosity, creativity, and joyful learning—a milestone made possible by the incredible support of the community. Since opening its doors in 2017, OliOli® has been a pioneer in hands-on, interactive play, and continues to enrich the lives of young explorers, fostering a lifelong love for creativity and discovery.



To celebrate this milestone, OliOli® is excited to launch OliOli® Conversations—a platform designed to engage their vibrant community, give back to their supporters, and inspire creativity. Through a series of talks and workshops with thought leaders, educators, and innovators, OliOli® Conversations will offer unique opportunities for the community to learn, collaborate, and spark ideas that can drive positive change. Find out more about the upcoming conversations at: olioli.ae/olioli-conversations.



As part of OliOli®'s ongoing commitment to innovation, we are excited to present unique experiences like Glowtopia—our extraordinary new temporary exhibition where children can use light to craft their own glowing masterpieces, transforming the space into a vibrant, luminous city. Full of interactive exhibits and creative play, this new addition promises a captivating, glow-filled adventure where imagination leads the way. Plus, families can look forward to a fa-boo-lous Halloween celebration packed with tricked-out challenges, spooky characters, and yummy treats—a frightfully fun week for kids of all ages!



OliOli® dedicates this milestone to the children, parents, educators, and team members who have made the past 7 years unforgettable. With gratitude and excitement, they look forward to many more years of play, discovery, and inspiration. For more details on upcoming events and OliOli®'s journey, visit olioli.ae/7th-birthday or follow them on Instagram @olioliuae.









