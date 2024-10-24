World Champion-worthy WorldSBK season finale.

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Munich – 23 October 2024. Jerez de la Frontera. A dream weekend with a fairytale ending – that is how BMW Motorrad Motorsport can describe the season finale of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at Jerez de la Frontera (ESP). On Saturday, Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) from the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team was crowned World Champion early with his BMW M 1000 RR. In the second main race on Sunday, he celebrated his 18th win of the season, and teammate Michael van der Mark (NED) made the dream of a shared podium come true with a third-place finish.



Razgatlioglu arrived at Jerez de la Frontera with such a large points lead that second place in Saturday’s first race was enough to secure the World Championship title. But he wanted another win. In Sunday’s Superpole race, he finished second again, but in the second main race, he stood on the top step of the podium one more time. After two sixth-place finishes, van der Mark reached the podium in the final race, his second after his victory at Magny- Cours (FRA).



The Bonovo action BMW Racing Team had their final race weekend with the BMW M 1000 RR at Jerez de la Frontera, as the partnership came to an end after four years. Garrett Gerloff (USA) finished the season with two seventh-place finishes on Sunday, while Scott Redding (GBR) took twelfth place twice.



In the 2024 season, BMW M 1000 RR riders secured a total of 19 victories and 12 additional podium finishes. In the manufacturers’ championship, BMW finished second.



Comments after the season finale at Jerez de la Frontera.



Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “To be honest, I’m speechless. This is a moment where Toprak and all of us together have made history. He and the entire team have truly achieved something historic, not only for BMW Motorrad but also for BMW as a whole. The World Championship title means an incredible amount to everyone in the company. We are very grateful to Toprak and all those who contributed to this success. A big thank you goes out to all our people on site, to the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, and to the staff in Munich, at the Berlin plant, and in Landshut. I think it will take us a few weeks to fully realise it. But as early as Tuesday, we will begin testing for the new season, with the clear goal of defending the title. This Sunday was another special day for the entire team. The joy of Mickey securing third place and both ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team riders standing together on the podium was immense. It was a fitting season finale for the team.



The Bonovo action BMW Racing Team also gave a very strong performance this weekend. We want to thank them for everything, it was a great partnership, and we wish them all the best for the future.



For us, it’s now time to take a short breather and then dive straight into preparations for the new season. But tonight, we will celebrate first!”



Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team (SP: 2 / R01: 2 / SP Race: 2 / R02: 1): “I want to say thank you to the entire BMW family because we had an incredible year. The season finale was an amazing event. We are World Champions – this was the end to a very long season and a very successful year in which we also had 13 wins in a row. We never gave up, and also today after the sprint race, we were working hard with the team. We changed the set-up of the bike and we tried something to get the win.



In the race, I had a very good package and we did it – we won again. And I wanted to win the last race of the season. Usually Ducati is very strong here but we beat them again so everybody understood that BMW is really strong at all race weekends. It was incredible to be on the podium together with Mickey. It was dream, together with the team, to share the podium and it finally came true. He is a very great guy and he is pushing so hard at every race weekend. After his big injury, he is trying to come back and he has shown everyone what a strong rider he is. We are working together very well and I hope that we can race for the podium together again next year.”



Michael van der Mark, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team (SP: 8 / R01: 6 / SP Race: 6 / R02: 3): “This year has been a dream for BMW and the entire team to take the world title and it has also been fantastic for me. I’ve been putting a lot of work in developing the bike together with BMW. They were always pushing. Even if the last two years have been unlucky they still trusted in me. I was building my pace, it was getting better and better, working together with Toprak. At a certain point we knew that the podium was coming and our goal was to be on the podium together. Unfortunately, he wasn’t there at Magny-Cours but to finish the season this way, with the world title, his victory in the last race and me on the podium, it was fantastic for everyone in BMW.”







