ProUp enters Dubai to expand its operations in the Gulf

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 October 2024 – Eurovo Group is participating for the third time in the Dubai Muscle Show to conquer the Gulf markets, which are among the most promising in the wellness segment, with innovations in egg proteins and products suitable for the nutrition-conscious public. The company, a specialist in the production of eggs and egg products, will be among the key players at this important event in the Middle East dedicated to fitness and bodybuilding. From October 25 to 27, more than 400 companies will converge at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, Dubai, including food and beverage brands and distributors specialized in the protein sector, along with 600 athletes and 38,000 visitors, ranging from experts to casual sports enthusiasts interested in nutrition and well-being.



“The Dubai Muscle Show is an international benchmark for sport, fitness, and wellness in the Gulf countries, which are among the most promising markets for the growth of high-protein products. Thanks to our expertise in eggs, we have been able to harness the high protein power of egg whites to create innovative products that are ideal for both professional athletes and those who want to maintain a balanced yet tasty diet. We are pleased with the feedback on ProUp and hope to achieve excellent results with our new Le Naturelle Beverage, a true revolution in the milk alternatives segment.", says Federico Lionello, Director of Eurovo Group.



Eurovo Group will showcase a dedicated stand highlighting the brands that best represent the performance of egg white proteins. Thanks to significant investments in research and development, the company has created innovative and groundbreaking products. Following positive feedback from previous editions, Eurovo aims to make a strong entry into the Middle Eastern markets, where it is already collaborating with a dedicated distributor to expand its network of specialized partners. The goal is to engage clientele in sports centers, gyms, resorts, food supplement and fitness product stores, as well as on the shelves of major retailers, through tailored offerings.



At the Dubai Muscle Show 2024, Eurovo Group will unveil its latest innovation: a calcium- and protein-rich drink based on egg whites under the Le Naturelle brand, a product poised to revolutionize the consumption of milk substitutes. The company will also showcase its entire ProUp range, the first innovative line based on egg white proteins, featuring high-performance products that are easy to consume and boast an unmistakable Italian taste. This range is designed to appeal to athletes as well as those looking to maintain a balanced diet. It includes dairy-free protein drinks with 20 g of protein available in four delicious flavors (Blueberry, Lime & Ginger, Coffee, and Chocolate & Cookies); high-protein pancakes with over 50% egg white, providing 15 g of protein per package; low-fat, low-sugar crunchy bars ideal for muscle support; convenient, pre-shelled hard-boiled eggs for post-workout snacking; and egg whites that can be stored at room temperature for up to six months.







