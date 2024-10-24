Estithmar – National Scale Issuer and Issue Ratings Affirmed, with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long- and Short-Term issuer ratings on the Qatar National Scale of ‘qaBBB’ and ‘qaA3’, respectively, assigned to Estithmar Holding (EH). At the same time, CI Ratings has also affirmed the national rating of ‘qaBBB’ assigned to the Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, and the national rating of ‘qaBBB’ on the QAR500mn Series 1 issuance (under this programme). The Outlook for all the ratings is Stable.



The main credit strengths that support the ratings are linked to EH’s satisfactory debt service capacity and sound profitability, although the limited availability of historical consolidated data hinders a proper trend analysis. As a result, reliance has continued to be placed on Group-prepared forecasts – although experience has shown that these appear to be based on reasonable assumptions. Earnings performance over the last 12 months has been in line with (or above) the levels previously forecast for the period.



The adequate levels of earnings diversification in terms of industrial sector is also a credit strength. Based on figures available for companies quoted on the Qatar Stock Exchange, EH is one of the largest diversified private sector industrial groups in Qatar. However, an exact ranking across all business segments EH is active is difficult to establish as many large Qatari groups are unquoted and do not publish financial information, while others are at least semi-governmental in nature. Despite these limitations, available data indicates that key EH operating companies are either leaders in terms of volumes and earnings in their particular area of activity or (if not a leader) at least a significant player.



As most contracting businesses tend to have low barriers to entry (and lower margins), the strategy has been for the Group to progressively move into more specialised and higher margin businesses – which can include some specialised forms of contract services in the engineering sector and in facilities management. Offsetting this problem of low barriers to entry to some extent is the Qatari official system of grading contractors against criteria which seek to assess technical ability, experience and track record in the relevant field. The most important EH companies hold top gradings under this system. Given the very large role played by the Qatari government in the economy, being closely aligned with governmental priorities is a key success factor for any entity (business); governmental subsidies and demand for services will underpin revenues in key areas going forward, in particular in the healthcare sector. EH companies figure strongly in terms of success in winning governmental contracts.



Positive developments in 2023-24 include the award of substantial contracts in KSA to Group companies in the Construction & Industries cluster and the start of a joint venture hospital project in Algeria. With The View Hospital and the Korean Medical Centre now fully open, this new project together with hospital management contracts in Qatar and abroad means that EH revenues and gross profits will be increasingly coming from the higher-margin healthcare sector.



The breadth of this sectoral diversity means that the Group is usually able to offer an in-house turnkey solution even when the client’s needs are complex. The close links with Power International Holding (which has a similar ownership structure to EH and from which the forerunner group to Estithmar - Elegancia - was formed) widens the range of additional capabilities and capacity; the need for third party subcontractors is therefore usually limited.



Major credit challenges include completion risk on both ongoing and new projects, and the potential effects on cash flow and debt service capacity of rapid growth. Although there will continue to be significant complexity risk, the senior management teams at EH and within each cluster are considered to be well qualified to handle this risk, and have demonstrated the ability to keep projects on or ahead of completion schedules. This will be very important as the build out of the new businesses has continued to require increased borrowing and significant cash outflows; the sooner that these newer businesses can begin to generate cash, the stronger debt service capacity will be. While most completion risk on the pre-FIFA World Cup projects fell away during H1 23, new projects were subsequently started and so completion risk will remain a feature of the Group’s credit profile going forward.

The asset side of the balance sheet continues to contain a substantial element of goodwill arising from the merger with Investment Holding Group; an impairment test took place last year – no impairment charge was found to be necessary. This is as expected, as the Purchase Price Allocation was prepared by KPMG and was reviewed by both the auditors to Estithmar and the Qatari authorities at the time of the reverse takeover. However, even if financials were to be adjusted to remove the H1 24 goodwill amount from both assets and capital, financial metrics related to capital would remain at least adequate. Moreover, the main driver for the ratings will be cash flow now and during the forecast period to end-2026 as this will be the main determinant of the strength of ongoing debt service capacity.



Keeping the level of fixed assets on the balance sheet as low as possible is a key aspect of strategy as this reduces funding needs while normally raising the IRR of any project. EH does this by using sites and in some cases buildings and equipment owned by third parties. While this still involves an element of non-current assets, these are in the form of rights-of-use assets. Despite this being a general strategy, in some cases EH will choose to take the PP&E of a project onto its own balance sheet if this has significant benefits in terms of IRR.



Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity



Debt maturities for the period Q4 24 to Q2 26 are well spread in terms of maturity date and repayment amounts due. Coverage ratios have improved somewhat with Liquid Resources/ST Debt coverage rising to 1.38x at end-2023 and then to 1.60x as at end-H1 24.



The liquidity coverage ratio at the same date was 3.45x. The planned QAR500mn Sukuk issue took place in Q3 24, adding to liquid resources. The proceeds were in part used to retire existing overdraft borrowings, as well as a significant portion of any shorter tenor bank borrowings which were not tied to particular contracts or projects.



In 2023, Cash from Operations (CFO) was to have hit a low point, although it remained positive at QAR189mn. CFO is then seen as rising sharply this year and then maintaining a satisfactory growth trend in subsequent periods while any outflows from earlier investment activities should drop as ongoing projects from 2022 were largely completed by the end of H1 23. Investment outflows from newer activities are expected to be high in 2024, although they should be comfortably offset by the remaining proceeds of the recent trust certificates issue.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change in the next 12 months on the basis of forecast financial metrics and expected levels of earnings and debt.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The most likely upside scenario would be an upward adjustment in the Outlook to Positive. This could be prompted by a significant addition of new equity. An upgrade of the ratings would require not only such additional equity but also improved cash flow and debt service capacity metrics.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook to Negative. This could be prompted by various factors such as cash flow weakness, a further tightening of liquidity and/or declining profitability.



Issue (Trust Certificates) Ratings



The ratings and outlook of the up to QAR3.4bn Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and the QAR500mn Series 1 trust certificates are aligned with EH’s long-term national scale issuer rating. This is because EH’s payment obligations under the transaction documents constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of EH and rank pari passu with its other unsubordinated and unsecured financial obligations. The transaction does not contain any structural credit enhancements or factors that would result in a degree of effective subordination, which would warrant a different rating outcome from that indicated by CI’s assessment of EH’s general creditworthiness.



*A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.





Contact



Primary Analysts:

Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-23 and H1 2024. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 3 May 2023 (see , the Bond Rating Methodology (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Qatar, dated 6 December 2022 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the issuer were first released and last updated in October 2023. Ratings on the programme were first released and last updated in January 2024. Ratings on the issue were first release and last updated in August 2024.The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





MENAFN24102024002960000411ID1108816155