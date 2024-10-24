Kuehn Law Encourages MMLP, ICCH, FSHP, And LUMO Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) Click to Learn More



Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has agreed to merge with Martin Resource Management Corporation for $4.02 per common unit.

ICC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) Click to Learn More



ICC Holdings, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Mutual Capital Group for $23.50 per share in cash.

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FSHP) Click to Learn More



Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Great Rich Technologies Limited.

Lumos Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) Click to Learn More



Lumos Pharma Inc. is set to merge with Double Point Ventures LLC for $4.25 per share in cash plus a non-transferable Contingent Value Right per share, payable upon meeting certain milestones.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

...

(833) 672-0814