The Board Of EPSO-G Approved The EPSO-G Group Strategy 2035
10/24/2024 10:01:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EPSO-G, a group of energy transmission and exchange companies (company code 302826889), with its registered office located at Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania.
The Board of EPSO-G approved the EPSO-G group strategy 2035.
The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.
Enclosed: EPSO-G group strategy 2035
