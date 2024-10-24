1.04± Ac. Wooded Bldg Lot In Stanardsville VA (Greene County) Set For Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on a 1.04± acre wooded building parcel with 150'± of frontage on Middle River Road and seasonal mountain views in the Greene Valley development of Greene County on Tuesday, October 29 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“With seasonal mountain views and a short walk to a community lake, the property is an ideal location for a dream home,” said Nicholls.“Don't miss this opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”“The property is conveniently located only 2 miles from Rt. 230, 5 miles from downtown Stanardsville, 5.5 miles from Rt. 33, 10 miles from Rt. 29, 11.5 miles from Ruckersville, 12.5 miles from Madison and a short drive to Culpeper, Orange, Harrisonburg & Charlottesville, VA ,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.“The auction's date, address and highlights follow below,” said Wilson.Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – Bidding begins closing at 10:00 AM EasternProperty Addresses: Middle River Road, Stanardsville, VA 22973 -- (For GPS purposes: Parcel is located directly across from 72 Echo Ln., & fronting Middle River Rd.)1.04 +/- acre wooded building lot in the Greene Valley development.Existing entrance & 150' of frontage on Middle River Rd..Seasonal mountain views & a short walk to community lake.Ideal location for your dream home!!“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Wilson.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

