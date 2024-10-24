Global markets see downturn amid uncertainties over US presidential race

(MENAFN) Global markets experienced a downturn last week, largely driven by the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential elections on November 5 and the anticipated policy decisions from the Federal Reserve. Investors remain on edge, unsure of how the Fed will navigate economic conditions through the end of the year. Speculation continues about whether the U.S. is heading for a soft landing, as the Fed’s strategy for combating inflation is seen as unclear and adds to market unease.



Despite this uncertainty, U.S. macroeconomic indicators and positive earnings reports from major corporations suggest that the economy remains robust. However, the lingering possibility that inflation may persist longer than expected has kept investors cautious. A recent survey further heightened concerns, showing that both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates are likely to receive close votes in key battleground states, compounding political unpredictability. The market’s risk appetite continues to diminish as the elections approach.



Amid these uncertainties, the U.S. Dollar Index rose sharply by 4.5 percent on Wednesday, moving from 100.9 in late September to 104.6, its highest point since late July, as investors sought the safety of the dollar. Simultaneously, the U.S. 10-Year Futures bond extended its upward trajectory for the third consecutive trading day, reaching a three-month high of 4.26 percent due to selling pressures. Money markets now predict that the Fed will likely reduce its policy rate by 25 basis points in November, though the probability of a second rate cut in December has dropped to 65 percent, down from certainty the previous week.



In the Fed's Beige Book released on Wednesday, economic activity was reported as relatively unchanged across most districts since early September, while inflation was noted to have moderated, with only modest increases in selling prices. Analysts suggest that political uncertainties, inflation concerns, and the potential for a slower pace of rate cuts have complicated forecasts in money markets, prompting many investors to take a cautious, wait-and-see approach until after the elections.



Meanwhile, in corporate news, Tesla reported an 8 percent increase in revenue and a 17 percent rise in profits for the third quarter, highlighting its strong performance. However, gold prices dipped by 1.2 percent on Wednesday, though they have since recovered by 0.5 percent, while Brent crude oil climbed 0.6 percent, reflecting continued volatility in commodities.

MENAFN24102024000045015839ID1108816107