Singaporean companies seek wider collaboration with China through import exhibition

(MENAFN) A delegation of nearly 400 representatives from 44 Singaporean businesses is set to participate in China’s upcoming 7th China International Expo (CIIE), aiming to forge stronger, high-quality partnerships in both traditional and emerging sectors. Organized by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the delegation features exhibitors who are largely repeat participants, with 70 percent having attended previous expos. This marks the seventh year that the SBF has organized a delegation for the CIIE, showcasing Singapore's sustained interest in China’s expansive market.



Scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE will host participants from 152 countries, regions, and international organizations. The event continues to serve as a vital platform for Singaporean businesses seeking to grow their presence in China. According to SBF CEO Kok Ping Soon, the expo remains a key opportunity for Singapore's businesses to engage with the Chinese market and foster valuable partnerships that drive mutual economic growth.



At the expo, the Singapore Pavilion will span close to 912 square meters and cover several key areas, including the Consumer Goods Hall, Food & Agricultural Products Hall, and Trade in Services Hall. Exhibitors from Singapore will showcase a wide array of innovative, high-quality products and services, underscoring Singapore’s commitment to offering reliable and cutting-edge solutions in the Chinese market. The pavilion is expected to highlight Singapore’s competitive edge in sectors such as consumer goods, agriculture, and services.



In addition to the expo, the Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum will be held on the sidelines, facilitating deeper bilateral discussions and collaborations. China has been Singapore’s largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years, while Singapore remains a top destination for Chinese overseas investment. According to the SBF National Business Survey 2023/2024, China ranks among the top three countries where Singaporean businesses have a presence, and it is one of the top Asian markets Singaporean companies are targeting for expansion.

