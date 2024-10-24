(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why have I received this Notice?

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Lightricks, Ltd.

and Lightricks US, ("Defendants") for alleged violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, 740 ILCS 14/1, et seq. ("BIPA"), by users of Lightricks mobile applications (Facetune, Photoleap, Videoleap, and LTX Studio) ("Lightricks Apps"). The lawsuit is called King v. Lightricks, LTD and Lightricks US, Inc. and is pending in the circuit court of the seventh judicial circuit, Sangamon County, Illinois.

A Court has authorized this Notice because you have a right to know about the proposed settlement of this class-action lawsuit (the "Settlement"), and your options, before the Court decides whether to give "final approval" to the Settlement. This Notice summarizes the lawsuit, the proposed Settlement, and your legal rights.



Who is included in the Settlement Class?

The Settlement Class includes: All individuals in Illinois whose image or voice was analyzed by a Lightricks App at any time between September 30, 2017 and November 22, 2024 (the "Class Period").

What are the benefits of the Settlement?

The Settlement provides for the establishment of a Settlement Fund in the amount of $4,485,000.00 (Four Million Four Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand Dollars) to pay for: (i) all Settlement Payments to Settlement Class Members who submit Approved Claims, (ii) the Service Awards to the Class Representatives, (iii) the Fee Award, (iv) payment of Settlement Administrative Expenses, (v) any federal, state, and/or local Taxes of any kind (including any interest or penalties thereon) and any and all other fees, costs, or expenses.

Each Settlement Class Member who timely files with the Settlement Administrator an Approved Claim will receive a settlement payment of up to $60.000 from the Settlement Fund. However, if the dollar value of Approved Claims exceeds the amount in the Settlement Fund available to satisfy those Approved Claims after payment of Service Awards, Fee Awards, Settlement Administration Expenses, and Taxes, then Settlement Payments to Claimants from the Settlement Fund shall be reduced on a pro-rata basis, such that the total available cash will satisfy all Approved Claims. If there is money remaining in the Settlement Fund after the payment of all Approved Claims, it will be returned to the Defendants.

In order to receive a Settlement Payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form by December 23, 2024 . Claim Forms may be submitted online at or printed from the website and mailed to the Settlement Administrator. Claim Forms submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than December 23, 2024 .

How can I exclude myself from the Settlement Class?

If you don't want to make a claim and you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, your letter requesting to be excluded must be submitted no later than November 22, 2024 , or you will not be able to sue, or continue to sue, the Defendants about the claims and allegations in this case. Refer to the Settlement Website and the Class Notice for information and instructions on how to exclude yourself.

How can I object?

If you want to stay in the Settlement Class, but you want to object to the Settlement and/or to Class Counsel's request for Attorneys' Fees and Costs, your objection must be filed with the Court no later than November 22, 2024 . Refer to the Settlement Website and the Class Notice for information and instructions on how to object.

Do I have a lawyer in this case?

Yes, the Court has appointed the law firms of PEIFFER WOLF CARR KANE CONWAY & WISE LLP, SIRI & GLIMSTAD, LLP, WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLC, and DON BIVENS PLLC

to represent the Class. These attorneys are called Class Counsel. You will not be charged for their services. If you want to be represented by another lawyer, you may hire one to appear in Court for you at your own expense.

The Court's Final Approval Hearing.

The Court has scheduled a Final Approval Hearing on January 6, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom Video Conference (Meeting: 969 230 7334; Password: 889222).

At the Final Approval Hearing, the Parties will request that the Court consider whether the Settlement Class should be certified as a class pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/2 for settlement and, if so, (i) consider any properly-filed objections; (ii) determine whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, was entered into in good faith and without collusion, and should be approved, and shall provide findings in connection therewith; and (iii) enter the Final Approval Order, including final approval of the Class Action Settlement Agreement and Release, and a Fee Award. It is unknown how long these decisions will take.

Where can I get more information?

This Notice summarizes the proposed Settlement. More details are in the Class Action Settlement Agreement & Release, which you can obtain as follows:



Visit :

Mail:

Lightricks Privacy Settlement

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

PO Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391 Phone:

(833) 739-0737

