(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising environmental sustainability and the need for advanced components will drive demand for aviation actuator systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aviation actuator system market (항공 액추에이터 시스템 시장) was worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 6.8% is predicted from 2023 to 2031, leading to a market value of US$ 3.1 billion by 2031. Actuators are being replaced by electric actuators in the aviation industry as hydraulic actuators and pneumatic actuators become obsolete. Electric actuators provide power efficiency, are lightweight, compact, fuel-efficient, and reliable, and are highly advantageous.

Electric actuation systems, which address issues pertaining to fluid control, cleaning, heating, and control, are expected to improve aircraft performance. Aviation actuator systems are a beneficial component of sustainable electric aircraft, contributing to the development of eco-friendly aircraft. Electronic systems are becoming increasingly important to aircraft as they become more dependent on electronic systems.

With the development of the next generation of aircraft, more electronic systems will be used, which will require high reliability. Increasing demand for advanced electronic components will lead to the popularity of electronic actuator systems in the aviation industry. Dispatch systems offer benefits such as greater efficiency and improved dispatch availability, which will increase demand for the services.

Download sample PDF copy of report:









Key Findings of the Market Report



Based on the actuator type, electric actuators are expected to be in high demand in aviation actuator systems.

In terms of application, the flight control segment is predicted to drive demand for aviation actuator systems.

The demand for aviation actuator systems is primarily driven by commercial aviation. Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2022.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market: Growth Drivers



Global air travel demand has become a major driving force in the aviation industry. To meet this demand, airlines are increasing their fleets to meet an increasing demand for advanced and efficient actuator systems.

As aircraft technology advances, such as introducing more electric aircraft (MEAs) and fly-by-wire systems, sophisticated actuator systems are in increasing demand. In addition to improving performance and efficiency, these systems are lighter and more efficient.

The aviation industry is subject to strict safety regulations. Various aircraft components, including control surfaces and landing gear, rely heavily on actuator systems to ensure their safe and reliable operation. Safety regulations and standards may contribute to the demand for high-performance actuators.

Aviation manufacturers are developing more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft as sustainability and fuel efficiency become more important. Advanced actuator systems can optimize aircraft performance and reduce fuel consumption.

Modern military aircraft incorporate advanced technologies for better agility, stealth, and performance, which also drives demand for advanced actuator systems. Next-generation military aircraft and increased defense budgets can boost the aviation actuator market. Aerospace researchers and engineers continue to develop advanced materials, sensors, and actuation mechanisms through ongoing research and development efforts. These innovations will likely make actuator systems more efficient and newer.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market: Regional Landscape



Aviation actuator systems are expected to be a significant market in Asia Pacific. A significant increase in air travel demand has been observed in Asia, along with economic growth and rising incomes. As passenger traffic increases, new aircraft are needed, creating a demand for aviation actuator systems.

Several Asia Pacific countries have seen a rise in air travel due to their burgeoning middle-class population. People with higher incomes are able to fly more often, resulting in an expansion of airline fleets in the region, driving the demand for advanced aviation technologies, such as actuators.

Commercial and military fleets in several Asia Pacific countries are being modernized. Modernization often involves improving aircraft performance, safety, and reliability by adopting new and more efficient actuator systems. As defense budgets in the Asia Pacific region have increased, new military aircraft have been purchased. Advanced actuator systems are often integrated into modern military aircraft to ensure maneuverability and precise control.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:

Global Aviation Actuator System Market: Competitive Landscape

Technology advancements and advanced materials incorporated into aviation actuator system design have created substantial growth opportunities for companies in this field. Leading players are launching new devices to enhance their product portfolios, and a business expansion is being invested to increase profitability and productivity.

Key Players Profiled



Aero Space Controls Corporation

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

ITT INC.

Microsemi

Moog Inc.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Collins Aerospace

Safran

SAM GmbH

Crissair, Inc. Woodward Inc.

Key Developments



In October 2022, Moog Inc., which manufactures, integrates, and designs discrete and integrated control systems, launched and retrieved an X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV) on its fourth flight test. With three GAVs, Gremlins conducted four individual flight sorties, including an airborne recovery mission that lasted 1.4 hours. In July 2023, Safran acquired Collins Aerospace's actuation and flight control business. By acquiring ATA27, Safran gained global leadership in flight control (ATA27) and actuation.

Global Aviation Actuator System Market: Segmentation

By Actuator Type



Mechanical Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator Others (Including Piezoelectric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, and Electrohydrostatic Actuator)

By Application



Flight Control

Auxiliary Control

Utility Actuation Others (Including Weapons Bay Door Drive)

By End Use



Commercial Aviation Defense

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

AI in Aviation Market ( 航空市場における AI)- The industry was valued at US$ 713.3 Mn in 2022 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 12.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (Markt für nachhaltigen Flugtreibstoff)- The global industry was valued at US$ 186.6 Mn in 2022 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 402.0 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube