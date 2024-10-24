Sheerluxe Vows To Continue Pushing Boundaries After Launch Of AI Fashion Editor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerLuxe founder Georgie Coleridge Cole has pledged to continue pushing boundaries after the company's AI and lifestyle editor, Reem, was met with a mixed reaction from readers.

Launched in 2007 as a directory of retailers, SheerLuxe has evolved to become the leading digital fashion and lifestyle publisher in the UK. It now has an office in the Middle East with an editor-in-chief and fashion and content editor based in Dubai, and a London-based managing editor who previously worked as editor-in-chief at Grazia ME.

Alongside its daily digital newsletter covering everything from fashion and beauty to culture, home and travel, SheerLuxe publishes supplements dedicated to weddings, parenting, mature women, younger women, the modern man and a recently launched a business edition.

Earlier this year, the company delved into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the launch of Reem Bot, an AI-enhanced fashion and lifestyle editor powered by the SheerLuxe team. Reem has been featured on the SheerLuxe website where her insights into her fashion and the latest trends are shared regularly.

The company says Reem's role – like other editors at the company – is to provide recommendations for its audience, across fashion, beauty and travel.

SheerLuxe founder Georgie Coleridge Cole said:“The idea of introducing AI came from our desire to be at the forefront of the industry, to continue to push barriers and try new things – as we have always done.”

“TikTok was new when we started experimenting with the platform and our efforts with it have had a hugely positive impact on the business, and that came from getting out there, pushing ourselves and giving it a try. With AI, it's the same.”

“Reem caused a stir because of concerns people have about job security and AI replacing humans but, in fact, developing Reem had quite the opposite effect – the workload involved with running her has actually created jobs. Look at the number of roles the birth of e-commerce and social media created.”

Moving forward, Georgie is undeterred by the mixed reaction to Reem and says she will continue to experiment with AI further.

She added:“We are a well-known consumer facing platform, so it is hard to experiment quietly but ultimately everyone can and should be using AI in their businesses somehow. Whether you see it as a positive or a negative, it's not going away.”

For more information about SheerLuxe, visit sheerluxe.com .

