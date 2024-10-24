17 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Bombing In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Oct 24 (IANS) At least 17 Palestinians were killed, including nine children, by Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Hamas-run Gaza office said.

The bomb attack on a compound that used to house the Shuhada al-Nuseirat school left more than 52 others and a number of persons missing.

The media office said in a statement that the school sheltered thousands of displaced people, and the majority of them are children and women.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike on Hamas who were operating inside a command and control centre in the Shuhada al-Nuseirat school in Nuseirat, Xinhua news agency reported.

The command and control centre, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Shuhada al-Nuseirat School, was used to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, it added.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,847, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.