ITW Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend equates to $6.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 10, 2025 to of record as of December 31, 2024.

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry leader with revenue of $16.1 billion in 2023. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

