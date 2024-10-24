India Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 119 Existing And Upcoming Data Centers With NTT Global Data Centers Being The Largest Operator
The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in India is projected to reach nearly 2.5 GW at full build, more than doubling the country's current capacity. Additionally, around 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra.
NTT Global Data Centers is the largest data center operator in India, followed by ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Sify Technologies. Maharashtra leads the upcoming data center market in India, holding nearly 40% of the total power capacity.
This database (Excel) product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 77 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (77 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
AdaniConneX Airtel (Nxtra Data) AkashiQ BAM Digital Reality Benzy Infotech Data Center Blackstone Bridge Data Centres BSNL & NxtGen Datacente CapitaLand Colt Data Centre Services CtrlS Cyfuture (Go4Hosting) DataSamudra Equinix ESDS Data Center ESR Cayman EverYondr IndiQus Technologies ITI Limited (Government Owned) + Trimax - Existing Kedia Infotech Larsen & Turbo National Payments Corporation of India NetDataVault Nextgen Data Centre NTT Global Data Centers Pi Datacenters Princeton Digital Group Rack Bank Reliance Communication (RCOM) Reliance Jio Ricoh Sify Technologies SLG Capital SpaceDC ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) Trijit Data Centre VueNow Web Werks + Iron Mountain Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group) ZR Power Holdings
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
