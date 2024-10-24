Dispatch Unveils Recruit: Revolutionizing Contractor Network Recruiting And Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, a leader in field service management solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, Recruit. This new product empowers businesses to seamlessly build and manage a of highly-qualified independent service providers, enabling precise, scalable, and efficient operations.

Introducing Dispatch Recruit

With Dispatch Recruit, we're excited to enhance our ability to source, onboard, and manage the best service providers.

Dispatch Recruit is designed to streamline the process of sourcing, onboarding, and managing independent contractors. With a network of over 10,000 pre-qualified service providers already integrated into the Dispatch platform, businesses can quickly source the right contractors based on trade, location, customer ratings, and engagement. The platform also provides powerful tools for companies to effectively match service providers with the right job opportunities, ensuring optimal performance.

"As market dynamics evolve, enterprises continue to face challenges hiring dedicated field service technicians," said Sam Robinson, VP of Product. "Dispatch Recruit offers a new pathway, enabling businesses to quickly establish connections with local service providers and expand their service capacity more effectively than ever before."

Key Features of Dispatch Recruit :



Targeted Provider Search : Find the right service provider by trade, location, and performance rating, ensuring a perfect fit for specific needs.

Seamless Onboarding : Integrate new service providers into a contractor network, streamlining the onboarding process for quicker deployment.

Custom Matching : Assign jobs to providers by aligning job requirements with specific skills.

Network Optimization : Replace underperforming service providers to ensure high-quality service. Scalable Expansion : Expand the service provider network to meet growing demand, enabling efficient scaling.

Why Choose Dispatch Recruit?

Dispatch Recruit simplifies and automates the recruiting and onboarding process of local service providers, saving enterprises significant time and resources. With access to a wide network of service providers already engaged with Dispatch, companies can find the perfect match for their operational needs and scale quickly in response to fluctuating job volumes and geographic requirements.

ServicePlus Home Warranty , an early adopter of Dispatch Recruit, quickly realized the potential of Dispatch's larger service management platform. "At ServicePlus, we remain dedicated to our founding mission of delivering top-tier home warranty products and outstanding customer service," said Aaron Regev, Director of Operations. "Our goal is to consistently provide quick and efficient solutions through our team of skilled service contractors. With Dispatch Recruit, we're excited to enhance our ability to source, onboard, and manage the best service providers, allowing us to maintain excellent value and protection for our customers while streamlining our operations."

ServicePlus's commitment to delivering fast, effective solutions aligns seamlessly with the capabilities of Dispatch, allowing them to scale efficiently while maintaining their focus

on exceptional customer service.

About Dispatch

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Dispatch is a leading provider of field service management solutions, helping businesses efficiently manage service provider relationships through a powerful, flexible platform. Dispatch gives service brands visibility into the performance of their independent service providers and control over the customer experience those providers deliver. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, a leading global technology investor, Dispatch is transforming the way businesses connect with their service networks.

