TEN Ltd. Receives Tanker Of The Year Award At The 2024 Tanker Shipping & Trade Awards

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (the“Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and tanker operator, today announced that TEN's unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and innovation was recognized at the prestigious annual Tanker Shipping & Trade Awards, held in London on October 22, 2024. The event included a select group of high-caliber tanker operators, all of which have excelled in elevating tanker trades as one of the safest and“greenest” means of transportation globally.

Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, TEN's co-CFO, accepted the award on behalf of all onshore and at-sea personnel, whose sheer dedication, commitment, and professionalism were instrumental in achieving this honor.

Mr. George Saroglou, TEN's President & COO, commented:“It gives us tremendous pleasure and immense pride when the unsung heroes behind a successful tanker operator receive the recognition they deserve, as they create the foundation which the rest of us are called to build upon.”

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 31-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 74 vessels, including three DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.9 million dwt.

