(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”) noted today that it expects to report a net asset value per share (NAV) of $4.40 as of September 30, 2024. It plans to report and discuss its full results from Q3 2024 and updates from Q4 2024 on a call that it plans to schedule for a day during the week of November 11, 2024.

“While we look forward to issuing our full results for Q3 2024 in a few weeks, we thought it was important to provide a preliminary view to our NAV as of the end of Q3 2024,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital.“Our view is that 180 Degree Capital's current share price does not reflect the value we believe we have based on our current NAV, nor any relevance to what we believe to be our long-term growth prospects. It is for this reason we have also increased our activism and involvement with our portfolio companies to help drive value creation for all stakeholders. This process and value creation does not happen overnight, and our stepped-up activism within these holdings began in earnest less than a year ago. We continue to believe these efforts will lead to material increases in 180 Degree Capital's NAV in the ensuing quarters and years.”

“To be clear, we are not pleased with the performance of 180 Degree Capital's stock,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital.“We are laser focused on taking steps that we believe will lead to creation of value for shareholders. While our activism in certain holdings can lead to restrictions on trading, it allows us to work with management teams to drive outcomes. As Kevin said, these outcomes do not happen overnight. To investors without such access to information, it can look like management teams and boards are not taking such issues seriously, nor driving for value creation with any sense of urgency. We can confidently state these perceptions are misplaced and incorrect, both here at 180 Degree Capital and at our portfolio companies where we are working constructively with management and boards of directors. At 180 Degree Capital, we are driving such value creation through growth of net assets, our previously announced Discount Management Program, and/or through other strategic efforts. We look forward to providing further updates on these efforts as we are able to do so.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

Mo Shafroth

RF Binder

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.