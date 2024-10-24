(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing need for secure data handling and the rising focus on sustainable disposal practices are significantly contributing to the robust growth of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market. Pune, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Size Analysis: “ According to SNS Insider research, the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market was valued at USD 18.4 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 40.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” Market Analysis The demand for effective IT asset disposition strategies has surged as organizations increasingly prioritize data security and compliance with regulatory standards. The proliferation of sensitive data, combined with stringent data protection laws like GDPR and HIPAA, necessitates secure and responsible disposal of obsolete IT assets. ITAD services encompass a range of processes, including data sanitization, refurbishment, recycling, and secure destruction of hardware. Data sanitization and destruction services dominated the ITAD market in 2023, driven by the imperative to mitigate data breaches and protect sensitive information. Companies recognize the risks associated with improper disposal of IT assets and are therefore investing in comprehensive ITAD solutions that ensure data is irretrievably erased and devices are disposed of responsibly. Moreover, the shift towards sustainable practices in business operations has further accelerated the adoption of ITAD services. Companies are increasingly seeking ways to minimize electronic waste and its environmental impact. ITAD providers offer environmentally friendly solutions that include recycling and refurbishing electronic equipment, contributing to circular economy initiatives. The IT and telecom industry emerged as the dominant end-use sector in the ITAD market in 2023, fueled by the rapid technological advancements and high turnover rates of IT equipment in these sectors. As companies upgrade their technology infrastructures, the need for secure and compliant IT asset disposition becomes paramount. Additionally, industries such as healthcare and finance are also recognizing the importance of effective ITAD strategies to safeguard sensitive data and comply with regulations.





Sims Lifecycle Services (Sims Portal, SecureTrack)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Secure IT Asset Disposition, Data Center Decommissioning)

Dell Technologies (Asset Recovery Services, Data Wipe)

Apto Solutions (Data Erasure Services, Asset Reclamation)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (HPE Asset Upcycling, HPE Certified Erasure)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Data Sanitization Services, Electronic Recycling)

IBM Global Asset Recovery Services (Secure Asset Disposal, IBM Data Sanitization)

TES-AMM (Circular Computing, Secure ITAD)

Ingram Micro ITAD (Chain of Custody, IT Asset Recycling) CloudBlue (End-of-Life Asset Disposition, Device Lifecycle Management) IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023 USD 18.4 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 40.9 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .Growing focus on environmental sustainability and strict government regulations around e-waste disposal encourage organizations to adopt ITAD services.

.Increasing cases of data breaches and stringent data privacy regulations are pushing organizations to properly dispose of IT assets to avoid data leaks, ensuring sensitive information is destroyed securely.

.Many companies are incorporating CSR into their business models, opting for eco-friendly ITAD solutions.

Segment Analysis

By Service

Data sanitization and destruction services accounted for a significant portion of the ITAD market share in 2023. Organizations increasingly recognize the importance of securely erasing data from retired IT assets to prevent unauthorized access and potential data breaches. These services encompass various methods, including degaussing, data wiping, and physical destruction, tailored to meet specific regulatory and compliance requirements. Refurbishment and resale services are also gaining traction as organizations seek to maximize the value of retired IT equipment. By refurbishing usable devices, companies can recoup some of their initial investments while contributing to sustainability efforts.

By End Use

The IT and telecom industry dominated the ITAD market in 2023, driven by the rapid pace of technological advancements and the continuous upgrade of IT infrastructure. Organizations in this sector regularly cycle through hardware, creating a constant need for secure and compliant IT asset disposition solutions. In addition to IT and telecom, other sectors such as healthcare and finance are experiencing increased demand for ITAD services. The healthcare industry, in particular, faces strict regulations regarding patient data security, making effective IT asset disposition critical. Financial institutions also prioritize data protection and compliance, further fueling the growth of the ITAD market.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Segmentation:

By Asset Type



Computers/Laptops

Smartphones and Tablets

Peripherals

Storages

Servers Others

By Organization size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Service



De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitation

Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics Others

By End-use



BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment Others

Regional Analysis

North America held the leading share in the ITAD market in 2023, accounting for more than 35% of the total market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to the presence of a robust technology infrastructure, high levels of digital adoption, and stringent regulatory frameworks. Major ITAD service providers, such as Iron Mountain and Dell Technologies, are headquartered in this region, offering comprehensive solutions to organizations across various industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the ITAD market. The rapid digital transformation in countries like China, India, and Japan is driving the demand for IT asset disposition services. The growing emphasis on data security and environmental sustainability is prompting businesses in this region to adopt effective ITAD strategies. Moreover, the increasing awareness of e-waste management and regulations promoting responsible disposal practices are further bolstering the ITAD market in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the ITAD market is also witnessing significant growth, fueled by stringent data protection regulations and a rising focus on sustainability. Organizations across the region are investing in IT asset disposition services to comply with laws governing data privacy and electronic waste management.









Recent Developments



In May 2023, Iron Mountain, a leading provider of data protection and ITAD services, announced a partnership with a major cloud service provider to enhance its data sanitization capabilities. This collaboration aims to streamline IT asset disposition processes and offer clients comprehensive solutions for secure data handling.

In August 2023, a prominent ITAD company introduced a new AI-driven platform that automates the tracking and management of IT assets throughout their lifecycle. This technology enhances visibility and accountability in the disposition process, ensuring compliance with industry standards. In July 2023, a leading ITAD provider launched an initiative focused on reducing electronic waste through the refurbishment and resale of IT assets. This program aims to promote sustainability by extending the lifespan of equipment and minimizing environmental impact.

