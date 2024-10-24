Stride Tutoring Partners With Michigan Virtual To Bring High-Impact Tutoring To Michigan Schools And Districts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership is designed to boost student success in Michigan through proven, evidence-based tutoring methods.

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Tutoring , a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., is excited to announce its partnership with Michigan Virtual , a trusted partner in education supporting and engaging Michigan's K-12 community. This collaboration aims to bring high-impact tutoring to and districts across Michigan, helping students succeed through an evidence-based approach.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Michigan Virtual in delivering high-quality, online tutoring services to students across Michigan,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of Stride Tutoring.“With their trusted relationships across 700 Michigan school districts and our proven expertise in delivering research-based tutoring with certified teachers, we're confident that this partnership will bridge learning gaps and drive meaningful academic progress for students throughout the state."

As part of the partnership, Michigan Virtual and Stride Tutoring will work together to support Michigan schools and districts in making the best use of the MI Kids Back on Track grant. Stride Tutoring understands the demand for accessible and secure learning experiences and is leveraging cutting-edge virtual technology to bring the future of education directly to students. By partnering with Stride Tutoring, Michigan Virtual aims to expand the types of support it can provide to schools in the state.

"Tutoring personalizes learning for students, which is yet another step towards our priorities of broadening student pathways and driving educational change in Michigan,” said Walt Sutterlin, Michigan Virtual, Sr. Director of Strategic Communications & Partnerships.“We are excited to collaborate with Stride Tutoring and be the exclusive channel partner able to bring these services to students through the districts we support across the state.”

Stride Tutoring is an ESSA Level III certified provider of one-on-one and small group tutoring. Their evidence-based approach ensures that students receive personalized support tailored to their individual needs. By exclusively employing certified teachers, Stride Tutoring guarantees the highest quality of instruction.

This partnership applies to schools, districts, and other educational consortiums throughout Michigan. By leveraging the expertise of both Michigan Virtual and Stride Tutoring, users can access the resources and support necessary to help their students thrive.

About Stride

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

