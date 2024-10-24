Nephros Launches New Hydraguard 20” Ultrafilter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Filter Targets Additional Industries and Water Quality Compliance

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH) Nephros, Inc., a leader in advanced filtration technology, is excited to announce the release of the HydraGuard 20” UltraFilter. This latest innovation enables the company to break into new markets and aid in compliance with water quality standards such as ANSI/AAMI ST108.

The HydraGuard 20” model is an extension of the existing HydraGuard and designed to provide a higher-volume capacity and flow rate, while removing harmful contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and endotoxins. With this product, Nephros is poised to serve a broader range of customers, including companies within medical device manufacturing and pharmaceutical production, to ensure the highest level of water purity for industries that require strict quality standards.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new product to the market,” said Robert Banks, President & CEO of Nephros.“Previously, a 20” model of our 222 O-ring cartridges was only available for use in dialysis water purification. Now, we can expand the application of our infection control technology into industries and settings which require the highest levels of water purity to prevent contamination and ensure product safety.”

Robert Banks continued,“By targeting new industries like sterile processing and pharmaceuticals, where water safety is mission-critical, Nephros is positioning itself for sales growth. We will continue to pursue innovation with the goals of increased market share and further strengthening of our position as a leader in filtration technology.”

The HydraGuard 20” filter opens the door to expanded revenue opportunities and greater support for businesses and facilities struggling to establish or maintain compliance with strict regulatory standards. Most notably, the issuance of ANSI/AAMI ST108 in late 2023 introduced new metrics for sterile processing, such as water testing schedules and parameters for bacteria and endotoxin presence. Solutions like the HydraGuard, along with other Nephros infection control products, provide exceptional retention of microbiological contaminants and support purification of water beyond the new standards. Regarding endotoxins specifically, Nephros in-line filters have the additional benefit of performance based on size exclusion, which achieves reliable and consistent retention compared to the more typical charged membranes.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading provider of filtration products to the medical, commercial, and industrial markets, offering a wide range of solutions that deliver superior filtration performance. With its advanced hollow-fiber technology and effective commercial filter media, Nephros products help protect against waterborne contaminants, ensuring the highest level of water quality.

For more information about Nephros and its support for water safety, visit nephros.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros' expected future business and revenue from the marketing and sale of the HydraGuard 20” UltraFilter, its goals to increase market share, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including inflationary factors and general economic conditions, changes in business and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers, distributors and researchers, and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros' reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which it may update in Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that it has filed or will file hereafter. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

