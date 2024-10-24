Neuroone® Medical Technologies To Present At The 2024 Thinkequity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the“Company”), a medical company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and strategies.

Ron McClurg, CFO, will be presenting at 9:00 am ET on October 30th. The Company will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here .

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link: .

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link .

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit .

