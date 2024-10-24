Canadore College Chooses Kama.Ai’S Designed Experiential Intelligence® To Elevate Student Engagement With Responsible AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancing Student Support with Accurate, Responsible AI Technology

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadore College has signed an agreement with kama.ai, a leader in responsible conversational AI, to power its student-facing AI Agent (AI-powered chatbot) with Designed Experiential Intelligence® (kama DEI®) platform. This initiative will provide prospective and current students with reliable, AI-driven responses to their inquiries, emphasizing efficiency, accuracy, and responsible information handling.

This collaboration underscores Canadore College's commitment to leveraging advanced and ethically governed AI technologies to elevate student engagement. By integrating platform, the college is enhancing its ability to offer seamless, 24/7 support that aligns with its values of accessibility and accountability. The kama DEI® platform, known for its Human-in-the-Loop systems, ensures that responses are free from inaccuracies, biases, or potentially offensive content, thus safeguarding the integrity of the information shared.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Canadore College, which shares our commitment to using AI responsibly to improve user experiences,” said Brian Ritchie, CEO of“Canadore College's forward-looking vision for AI aligns perfectly with our platform's focus on accurate, ethical, and reliable AI responses. Together, we are setting a new standard for AI-assisted student engagement.”

Joshua Willard, Manager – Marketing, Recruitment and Storytelling at Canadore College of Applied Arts and Technology, expressed his excitement:“Partnering with kama.ai is helping us take student support to the next level. With kama DEI®, we're improving our ability to provide information that's not just accurate but also empathetic and true to who we are. Knowing our AI Agent gives safe, transparent, and reliable answers means that we can meet student needs with confidence and care.”

This partnership exemplifies Canadore College's dedication to adopting innovative technologies that enhance the educational experience, while also addressing the growing demand for trustworthy AI practices. As kama.ai and Canadore College continue their collaboration, both institutions are poised to expand the capabilities of the AI Agent, further enriching the support available to students.

About kama.ai Designed Experiential Intelligence® (kama DEI) platform offers responsible, emotionally intelligent conversational AI. Serving industries such as finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous communities and services, kama.ai empowers organizations with AI solutions that prioritize human values, responsible AI, and ethical governance. For more information, visit .

About Canadore College

Canadore College is a leading educational institution dedicated to providing students with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to student success, Canadore College continually embraces new technologies to enhance learning experiences and prepare students for their future careers.



