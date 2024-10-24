(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Jeollanam-do and Incheon dominate South Korea's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 40% of the total power capacity. The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is expected to exceed 1 GW at full build, more than doubling the country's current capacity.

LG Uplus is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by KT Corp and SK Broadband. Approximately 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Seoul.

Key Market Highlights:

This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered



Actis + GS Engineering & Construction

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)

Digital Edge+ SK Ecoplant

Digital Realty

Empyrion DC

Equinix & GIC

IGIS Asset management

KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets

OneAsia Network

SC Zeus Data Centers

SK Ecoplant

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Hyosung Heavy Industries

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited

Digital Realty

Dreammark1 Corporation

Equinix

Hostway ID

Kakao Corp

KINX

KT Corp

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund

Sejong Telecom

Shinsegae I&C

SK broadband Telehouse (KDDI)

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

