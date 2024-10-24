South Korea Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: White-Floor Space (Square Feet), Current And Future IT Load Capacity, Retail & Whole Colocation Pricing,
Date
10/24/2024 9:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Jeollanam-do and Incheon dominate South Korea's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 40% of the total power capacity. The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is expected to exceed 1 GW at full build, more than doubling the country's current capacity.
LG Uplus is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by KT Corp and SK Broadband. Approximately 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Seoul.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
Actis + GS Engineering & Construction Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator) Digital Edge+ SK Ecoplant Digital Realty Empyrion DC Equinix & GIC IGIS Asset management KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets OneAsia Network SC Zeus Data Centers SK Ecoplant ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Hyosung Heavy Industries STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited Digital Realty Dreammark1 Corporation Equinix Hostway ID Kakao Corp KINX KT Corp LG CNS LG Uplus Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund Sejong Telecom Shinsegae I&C SK broadband Telehouse (KDDI)
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108815939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.