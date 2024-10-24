Leslie Keeler Saglio Takes AI Summit Stage As Emcee For Web Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keynote speaker and master coach Leslie Keeler Saglio

Emotional Intelligence Thought Leader Booked as Master of Ceremonies at One of the World's Largest Tech in Lisbon, Portugal

- Leslie Keeler Saglio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leslie Keeler Saglio , a renowned keynote speaker, master coach, and thought leader in emotional intelligence and feminine leadership, has been announced as one of the Master of Ceremonies for the AI Summit Stage at Web Summit 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Often described as“the Olympics of tech,” Web Summit brings together over 70,000 attendees from 160 countries, including the most disruptive startups, influential investors, and world-leading corporations.

Saglio says,“As Filipino American History Month unfolds this October, I proudly stand as a second-generation Filipino American woman influencing the future of technology and highlighting the importance of representation.”

She continues,”Being invited to speak at Web Summit, one of the most renowned global tech gatherings, is a true honor. Web Summit consistently brings together visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders from across the world, and I'm deeply grateful for the chance to share my perspective on a platform that champions diversity, inclusion, and forward-thinking leadership.”

Saglio's role at Web Summit 2024 marks a significant milestone, both in her career and for representation in the tech industry. Her journey from humble Los Angeles roots to becoming an internationally recognized thought leader is a testament to the resilience and excellence that women and underrepresented communities bring to the global stage.

With nearly two decades of experience across various industries-from corporate Hollywood to entrepreneurship-and a strong commitment to personal growth and thought leadership, Saglio brings a human-centered perspective to the AI Summit Stage at Web Summit 2024, integrating emotional intelligence into effective leadership strategies.

Her expertise is particularly relevant as the tech industry grapples with ethical dilemmas surrounding AI, including bias, privacy, and the future of work.

“AI is transforming every aspect of our lives, from how we work to how we connect with one another,” Saglio adds.“But as we push the boundaries of what technology can do, it's crucial to keep humanity at the heart of innovation. That's the message I'm excited to bring to Web Summit's AI Summit Stage.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, with experience living in London and Barcelona, her multicultural background allows her to connect with diverse audiences, ensuring that innovation in tech embraces voices from around the world.

“This isn't just about technology; it's about shaping the future of humanity,” Saglio emphasizes.

Her presence at the summit underscores the importance of diversity, inclusion, and the empowerment of women in technology and leadership.

“Representation matters,” Saglio says.“I hope that by seeing someone who looks like me, other women and people from underrepresented communities will be inspired to pursue their passions and create meaningful change in the world.”

To learn more about Leslie's work in emotional intelligence and leadership, or to explore speaking and collaboration opportunities, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.

About Leslie Keeler Saglio

Leslie Saglio is a TEDx speaker, certified master coach, and somatic facilitator specializing in emotional intelligence, feminine leadership, and personal growth. With nearly two decades of experience, she empowers women leaders and organizations to unlock their full potential and lead with purpose and heart. She's shared her expertise with renowned organizations like Apple, the University of Southern California, and Soho House, with her work has been featured globally in Entrepreneur magazine, Benzinga, FOX News, Well+Good, and White Ibiza, to name just a few.

About Web Summit

Since its inception in 2009 as a 150-person conference in Dublin, Web Summit has grown into one of the world's largest tech conference series, attracting over 120,000 attendees annually across its global events. With a team of over 340 people spanning locations worldwide, Web Summit builds world-class technology festivals that blend cutting-edge innovation with unique local experiences. These events have become the premier global meeting places for the world's most disruptive technology companies and those seeking to transform their businesses. From Europe to North America, Asia, and beyond, Web Summit continues to shape the future of technology.

Heather Burgett

The Burgett Group, Inc.

+1 310-633-4801

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.