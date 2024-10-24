It's Time To Break New Ground: Everything Podcasts Introduces UFA Co-Operative's First Podcast, Digging In With UFA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everything Podcasts today announced the debut of Digging In with UFA , a new podcast from UFA Co-operative, with the release of the first two episodes in the series. Designed by UFA in collaboration with Everything Podcasts, the series is hosted by broadcast hall of famer, Don Shafer, and features candid conversations with a variety of insightful AGvocates who discuss the issues that most impact today's farmers and ranchers. Digging In with UFA shares balanced perspectives about topics that are critical to the country's most important sector, agriculture from farmers and ranchers, policy makers and industry advocates.Over the course of the first season's twelve episodes, listeners can dig in with special guests like Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, anecdotally known as Canada's Food Professor and Alberta Barley Chair and farmer, Tara Sawyer, as they delve into what the proposed Fertilizer Emission Reduction Targets could mean for food security in Canada. Hear from influencer and farmer, Lesley Kelly, about mental health in rural Canada and what inspired her to found Do More Ag, a charity committed to shine a light on conversations about rural mental health and to provide educational resources. Go beyond the farm gate with award-winning Real Ag radio creator and former producer, Shaun Haney, and immerse yourself at Chatsworth Farms with Charlotte Wasylyk as she opens the barn doors to to talk about how she used social media as an educational tool during COVID, using her cell phone to revolutionize how people connect with farming. We talk Antimicrobial Resistance in beef cattle with Dr. Joyce Van Donkersgoed, the nation's leading expert on antimicrobial dispensing and step into one of western Canada's largest feedlot organizations, Kasko Cattle Co. with owner Ryan Kasko, to hear how he keeps his herd healthy. And hold onto your bootstraps when we host influencer, farmer and standup comic, Quick Dick McDick, who shares his unique brand of commentary about weather patterns and animal health and welfare.Everything Podcasts Founder and CEO, Jennifer Smith, says“Digging In with UFA unlocks new potential for the power of podcasting in one of Canada's largest industry's. Speaking not only as a partner in this venture, but as a human being, hearing the stories and strategies of the folks who feed the Canadian people brings me such tremendous joy. Getting to feel the heart and the spirit of those, often unseen and unsung, Farmers and Producers, is a poignant reminder as to why we do what we do at Everything Podcasts. I am so very proud of what we've accomplished in partnership with UFA Co-operative.”“This podcast is a unique medium for UFA Co-operative to extend conversations around what our members face as agricultural producers. It is also an opportunity for our urban listeners to hear perspectives from those with boots on the ground and to be inspired to dig a little deeper, to educate themselves about the sector and to ask tough questions,” says Scott Bolton, President and CEO at UFA.“We are thrilled to partner with Everything Podcasts to help produce our first podcast series and we look forward to many more seasons to follow.”“Digging In with UFA was conceived out of an idea to share the truth about agriculture and to explore how some of today's headlines and policies impact the farmers and ranchers we serve. Everyone has a story, and this is our opportunity to dig a little deeper into the stories of those who grow our food. We are very excited about the program and to deliver the stories of ag in a new medium for UFA,” adds Bolton.Listen to the Digging In with UFA podcast wherever you get your podcasts. For more information visit ca/podcasts .About UFA Co-operative Limited:Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA's network comprises more than 114 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and over 1,000 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.Trish Nixon, External Affairs, UFA Co-operative403-876-7595...About Everything PodcastsEverything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023's Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast.Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media, is a podcast and media production company that provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands want to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation and creation to distribution and promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service agency with a global network of studios. Having decades of experience in media production, Everything Podcasts engages audiences through compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. Everything Podcasts' client-first philosophy ensures seamless integration throughout every aspect of the podcasting process. Visit for more information.

Jennifer Smith

Everything Podcasts

+1 604-377-7922

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Give Your Brand A Voice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.