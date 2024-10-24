Federal Bank Announces Scholarships For Higher Studies For 2024-25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Federal is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2024-25. This scholarship program, instituted in memory of our Founder, Late Shri K P Hormis, aims to support students pursuing higher education in various fields.



The scholarships are available for students admitted in the first year of the following courses: MBBS, BE/BTech, BSc Nursing, MBA (Full-time) and BSc / BSc (Hons) Co-operation & Banking.



Students from the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply. Applicants must have secured admission under merit in Government/Aided/Government Recognised Self-financing/Autonomous colleges. Additionally, dependent wards of martyred armed forces personnel and students with speech, vision, or hearing impairments are encouraged to apply.



Eligible students can apply through the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship Portal. The application requires the submission of various documents, including admission letters, course fee structures, mark sheets, family income certificates, and more. The last date for submission of online applications is 18th December 2024.



Scholarship Benefits include 100% reimbursement of tuition fees and other educational expenses, subject to a maximum of ₹1 Lakh per year. Additionally, students are eligible for reimbursement for one PC/Laptop/Tablet during their course of study.



Applicants will be shortlisted based on their marks in the qualifying examination and income criteria. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview for document verification. The final list of eligible candidates will be published on the Bank\'s website.





About Federal Bank:



Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is a leading Indian private sector bank with a network of around 1508 banking outlets and 2013 ATMs/Recyclers spread across the country and the Bank\'s total business mix (deposits + advances) stood at ₹ 4.62 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 2024. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 16.13 % as on 31st March 2024. Federal Bank has Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that serve as a nerve center for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. The Bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Federal Bank is transforming itself, keeping its principles intact, into an organization that offers services beyond par. It has a well-defined vision for the future as a guidepost to its progress.

Company :-Concept PR

User :- Darshana Arya

Email :...