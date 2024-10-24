Digital Citizens Alliance Consumer Alert: Criminals Are Exploiting The Copa Do Brasil To Spread Malware Through Piracy Sites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DCA Warn Brazilians Free Content is Rarely Consequence-Free With Visitors to Piracy Sites 5X More Likely To Experience Digital Security Issues

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new consumer alert from the Digital Citizens Alliance (DCA) urges Brazilian authorities and consumer safety organizations to warn citizens about the serious security risks of relying on digital piracy sites to watch the 2024 Copa do Brazil finals. The October 2024 alert, "Offsides: How Criminals Are Exploiting the Copa do Brasil to Spread Malware Via Piracy Sites," was created after a joint investigation between DCA, Unit 221B, and White Bullet Solutions found that piracy operators and other criminals are targeting events like the Copa do Brasil to prey on Internet users who are enticed by the lure of seemingly free access to major events.

"Brazilian consumers should understand that 'free' content is rarely consequence-free," said Tom Galvin, executive director of the Digital Citizens Alliance (DCA). "Tens of millions of passionate Brazilian futebol fans will tune in using their computers and mobile devices to see who will win the final 2024 Copa do Brasil match in a few weeks, and many will use piracy sites to do so. Yet, once those viewers start watching the event, especially using mobile devices, they'll be bombarded with ads. Many of those ads are specifically designed to spread

malware."

Unit 221B and White Bullet investigations for the

Offsides alert, which reviewed advertising on over 500 piracy platforms

focused on the Brazilian market, found that bad actors in Brazil are increasingly targeting mobile devices as a means of spreading malware. Dozens of instances of malware-ridden ads appeared on these piracy sites, ranging from mildly to highly malicious – including a virus-laden

KMSpico file that enables criminals to spy on its victims, steal data, and even open a device to be used for crypto-mining without the knowledge of the user.

In early October, Unit 221 investigators also specifically tested whether viewers who watched the Copa do Brasil semi-finals on piracy platforms would be subjected to misleading ads that are typically used to trick users into downloading malware. During the test, investigators were subjected to deceptive ads, such as those claiming the user's device was already infected or ones that displayed a false video player, followed up by the claim that a user needed to sign up for an advertised VPN or utility to continue playing the video.

"Bad actors trick users through several tell-tale signs like these – either through scare tactics or the lure of something to make the fateful click that infects their device," Galvin explained. "These criminals know the Copa do Brasil presents a target-rich opportunity for piracy operators and the criminals they do business with to target viewers." Unfortunately, research shows that Brazilian visitors to piracy sites are nearly five times more likely to have experienced an issue with their digital security in the last year compared to viewers who don't visit these sites.

The full DCA Consumer Alert can be found at .

About Digital Citizens Alliance

The Digital Citizens Alliance is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization that is a consumer-oriented coalition focused on educating the public and policymakers on the threats that consumers face on the Internet. Digital Citizens wants to create a dialogue on the importance for Internet stakeholders- individuals, government, and industry-to make the Web a safer place. Based in Washington, DC, the Digital Citizens Alliance counts among its supporters: private citizens, the health, pharmaceutical, and creative industries, as well as

online safety experts and other communities focused on Internet safety. Visit us at .

About White Bullet Solutions

Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Cybersafety and Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies cyber risk data and protection, brand safety solutions, and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains. Piracy and malvertising are among the cyber risks addressed by the technology and solutions offered by White Bullet.

White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policymakers, and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a certified brand safety anti-piracy solutions provider under the advertising industry regulator TAG and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.

About Unit 221B

Unit 221B, LLC focuses on products and services designed for selected clients, primarily those seeking discreet advanced cyber requirements and operations. We are comprised of unique specialists in the fields of information security, cryptography, forensics, legal, investigations, law enforcement, and intelligence.

Media Contacts:

Adam Benson

Vrge Strategies for Digital Citizens Alliance

202-999-9104

[email protected]



Cyndi Sutton

Digital Citizens Alliance

571-213-0401

[email protected]

