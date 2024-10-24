(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONKARAKENNE OYJ RELEASE 24 October 2024 AT 16:00

COMPOSITION OF HONKARAKENNE'S SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Honkarakenne Oyj's shareholders' Nomination Commitee prepares proposals concerning the election and remuneration of the Board Members as well as the remuneration of the members of the various Board committees that will be submitted to Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee consists of four members, of which the company's four largest are each entitled to nominate one member. In addition, the chairman of the company's Board of Directors acts as an expert member of the Nomination Committee.

The right to nominate the members representing the shareholders belongs to the four shareholders whose share of the votes produced by all of Honkarakenne's shares, according to the shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, is the largest on the last business day of August before the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne's four largest shareholders on 31 August 2024 were Saarelainen Oy, Ark-invest Oy, Marko Saarelainen, CEO of Honkarakenne Oyj and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund. The above-mentioned shareholders have exercised their naming rights.

The following members have been appointed to Honkarakenne's Shareholders' Nomination Committee:



Julius Pihlaja, appointed by Saarelainen Oy

Arimo Ristola, appointed by Akr-invest Oy

Marko Saarelainen, presenting himself and Josefin Degerholm, appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund.

In its meeting on October 24, 2024, the Nomination Committee elected Julius Pihlaja as chairman of the Committee and invited Timo Kohtamäki, Chairman of Honkarakenne's Board of Directors, to act as an expert member in the Committee.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee will forward its proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025 to Honkarakenne's Board of Directors by January 31, 2025.

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%.