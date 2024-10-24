Camping Utensils Market Analysis: CAGR And USD Revenue Assessment By Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Camping Utensils Size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global camping utensils market garnered $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report:Drivers Increase in inclination of North American people towards campingChanges in lifestyle and unstable work-life balanceOpportunities Increase in the number of recreational activities among enthusiastsAvailability of camping equipment through online platformRestraints Transportation and time barriersThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global camping utensils market based on application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on application, the personal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the business-to-business segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global camping utensils market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping utensils market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Purchase Inquiry:Leading market players of the global camping utensils market analyzed in the research includemg-GroupBig Agnes, IncDometic Group ABExxel Outdoors, LLCHilleberg The Tentmaker ABJohnson OutdoorsNewell BrandsOase Outdoors ApSSimex Outdoor International GmbHVF CorporationKey findings of the studyThe global camping utensils market size was valued at $2,640.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,612.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.On the basis of application, the personal segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.On the basis of distribution channel, the business-to-business segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.On the basis of region, North America dominated the global market in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current Camping Utensils Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the camping utensils market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing camping utensils market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the camping utensils market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Camping Utensils Market Opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global camping utensils market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Related Reports in Consumer Goods DomainOnline Beauty And Personal Care MarketBleisure Travel Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.