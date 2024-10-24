Securecyber Ranked #110 In MSSP Alert's 2024 Top 250 Mssps List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition highlights SecureCyber's ongoing innovation and dedication to cybersecurity excellence

SecureCyber , a leading MSSP specializing in proactive threat intelligence, 24/7 defense, response and customized solutions, today announced that it has been named to MSSP Alert's prestigious Top 250 MSSPs list for 2024, ranking #110. This honor marks the company's continued rise within the industry, advancing from last year's position at #123. The recognition reflects SecureCyber's commitment to

safeguarding company networks and sensitive data using cutting-edge technology, while educating customers about the evolving landscape of cyber warfare.

MSSP Alert, a trusted resource for managed security service provider (MSSP) news, releases its annual ranking of the top 250 MSSPs globally, celebrating companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership in managing today's growing cybersecurity challenges. The list serves as a benchmark of excellence in the MSSP community, identifying those who deliver world-class protection against the dynamic cyber threat landscape.

"Being ranked #110 in MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 is a tremendous honor and a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our talented team," said Shawn Waldman, CEO and founder of SecureCyber. "Our mission is to simplify complex cybersecurity challenges for our clients, and this recognition highlights our dedication to continuous improvement, innovative strategies, and proactive threat management."

SecureCyber's journey to the #110 spot this year reflects key factors contributing to the company's success:



Dedicated Expertise: A team of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals with deep industry knowledge, staying ahead of emerging threats to keep clients secure.

Advanced Technology: Leveraging the latest cybersecurity technologies and tools to deliver comprehensive protection across clients' digital environments.

Tailored Solutions: A personalized approach to cybersecurity, recognizing that each client's needs are unique and require customized solutions for maximum effectiveness. Proactive Defense: Continuous monitoring and threat intelligence ensure that clients are prepared for and protected against the latest cyber risks.

This year's inclusion reinforces SecureCyber's reputation as a trusted partner in the battle against cyber threats. As the company climbs the ranks, SecureCyber remains committed to providing clients with the peace of mind that comes from working with an organization recognized for its expertise and dedication to safeguarding their critical data and digital assets.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts once again," Waldman added. "This acknowledgment from MSSP Alert highlights the trust that our clients place in us and motivates us to continue evolving with the cybersecurity landscape and enhance our services to stay ahead of emerging threats."

For more information about SecureCyber and its comprehensive managed security services, visit .

