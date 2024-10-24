Orthopedic And Hand Surgeon Dr. Gabriel Dassa Excels With Medical Practice That Extends With New Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned orthopedic and hand surgeon Dr. Gabriel

Dassa has been considered for years to be one of the best in the industry. His practices excel in the medical field and continue to attract loyal patients who from near and far for procedures.

Quality orthopedic surgical services are given to patients in the Bronx and the five boroughs throughout New York City. Since 1998, his team has worked on thousands of individuals whose lives have been dramatically improved thanks to Dr. Dassa's techniques.

Dassa Orthopedics

Gabriel Dassa, DO, FAAOS

The newest location in Newburgh, New York (244 Broadway) is an extension of the incredible work provided at all the facilities that include two offices in the Bronx (813 Allerton Avenue and 2488 Grand Concourse) and one additional spot in Middletown, New York (203 Wickham Avenue).

Patients reach out for engaging procedures that provide fast pain relief and pain management, spinal manipulation,

electro-muscle stimulation, physical and massage therapy, interferential electrotherapy, ultrasounds, and complete orthopedic and neurologic examinations. They equally are completely satisfied with his work that results in no need for hospital stay as well as no lengthy recovery time.

Treatments vary for many different disorders and needs including Rotator Cuff Tear, Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, Basil Joint Arthritis, Radial Head Fracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral Epicondylitis, Patella Fracture, ACL Tear, and Olecranon Bursitis.

His outstanding career began with a reputable background and education. The admirable professional completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center.

Upon the completion of his training Dr. Dassa returned to the Bronx, NY where he has continued his practice in Orthopedic and Hand Surgery. Dr. Dassa served as the Chief of Orthopaedic Hand Surgery at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center and Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center. He also served as the Chief of Orthopedics and Medical Director for AllMed Medical and Rehabilitation Centers of New York.

Dr. Dassa accolades include the Distinguished Service Recognition Award from Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center. Dr. Dassa also maintains active good standing status at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center and Mount Vernon Hospital Center.

