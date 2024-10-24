Stoic Equity Partners Announces Latest Acquisition In Arkansas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Daphne, Ala.-based commercial group announces the of a flex industrial complex on Old Wire Road in Springdale, AR.

DAPHNE, Ala., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stoic Equity Partners announced its most recent acquisition of a flex industrial property in Springdale, AR. This is the firm's fourth asset in the state of Arkansas and first in the NW Arkansas market. The industrial complex, located at 444 Old Wire Rd., is a 94,589-square-foot multi-tenant facility that includes nine buildings comprised of 20 suites.

Stoic Team

Old Wire Aerial

Continue Reading

"We began targeting the NW Arkansas market earlier this year, so we are excited to get this property closed," said Grant Reaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Stoic Equity Partners. "The Old Wire property has a great layout and has been very well maintained, making it a great location for its tenants. The NW Arkansas market is currently expanding at a pace I have not witnessed in some time. The growth around not just Walmart but other large companies headquartered in the area, coupled with the great lifestyle of its residents shall continue to push the market higher in the coming years."

With this latest acquisition, Stoic Equity Partners continues to broaden its footprint in the Southeast, now owning over 1.1MM SF of commercial space across six states in the Southeast. The firm remains focused on identifying and capitalizing on high-potential investment opportunities within the flex industrial sector.

About Stoic Equity Partners

Stoic Equity Partners is a Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to value-added and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions and developments throughout the Southeast. Co-founders Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves leverage their extensive experience as commercial real estate brokers to manage and sponsor strategic investments.

For more information about Stoic Equity Partners and its approach to real estate investment, please visit stoicEP .

Media Contact

Jeremy Friedman

Co-founder and CEO, Stoic Equity Partners

Phone: 251-747-9111

Email: [email protected]

Address

2210 Main Street, Ste H

Daphne, AL 36526

SOURCE Stoic Equity Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED