Pineapple Energy Subsidiary Sunation Completes Foundational Engineering Work On 8.46 MW Commercial Installations Valued At $11 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation, the New York-based subsidiary of Pineapple Inc. (Nasdaq: PEGY) (Pineapple Energy) (“Pineapple” or the“Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, has completed the foundational engineering work for an 8.46 MW series of commercial projects on Long Island collectively valued at $11 million.

The work was performed as part of an exclusive Letter of Intent on the engineering portion of the project. SUNation is working with the project principals to finalize details for contracts that would have the Company perform installation of photovoltaic modules and racking systems across their various sites. Any future work agreed upon via letters of intent between the two parties is non-binding and subject to normal closing conditions.

As is typical with commercial contracts in the solar space, the client wishes to remain anonymous. While the next scope-of-work is being fine-tuned, if things proceed, the company expects construction to begin in 2025.

“The commercial side of the business is the solar success story of 2024,” Scott Maskin, Pineapple Energy's interim CEO noted.“But these projects are quite complex. Still, we continue to see how benefits for both business owners who go solar and the expansion of green energy options to the broader community make these efforts well-worth it.”

“The engineering work behind projects like these often evolve over time to reflect subtle shifts in approach,” John Mucci, SUNation's General Manager of New York Operations, noted.“We're seeing more and more projects come in as distinct 'packages' of sites for us to work on, instead of simply targeting one individual structure. Based on the trends, we expect this type of bundling to continue well into next year.”

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear) provide homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

