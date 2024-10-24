LNG Energy Group Announces Release Of Its Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the“ Company ” or“ LNG Energy Group ”) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report (the“ Sustainability Report ”).

“I am pleased to report that LNG Energy Group has released its Sustainability Report and has taken a leading role in ESG and sustainability initiatives in Colombia,” comments Pablo Navarro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“Our Sustainability Report highlights all of our important activities in Colombia and our approach to minimizing our environmental impact while improving the living standards of our local communities.”

The Sustainability Report presents the Company's sustainability initiatives in 2023 and into 2024. The Sustainability Report can be accessed on the Company's website at: .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

