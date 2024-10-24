Sezzle Partners With Shoplazza To Offer Flexible Payment Options To Merchants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoplazza's US Merchants Gain Competitive Edge with Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later Solutions

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL ) ( Sezzle or Company ) // - Sezzle , a leader in the flexible payments industry, is proud to announce a new partnership with Shoplazza , an innovative platform. This collaboration will enable thousands of Shoplazza merchants doing business in the US to offer flexible payment options through Sezzle, enhancing the shopping experience for their customers and providing significant business growth opportunities for merchants.

In today's competitive e-commerce landscape, flexible payment options are crucial for attracting and retaining customers. More consumers are seeking alternative payment methods that provide convenience and financial flexibility. By integrating Sezzle BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) service, with Pay in 4 and Pay in 2 loans issued by WebBank, Shoplazza merchants can cater to this demand, facilitating easier purchases without the immediate financial burden.

Benefits of Sezzle:

The Sezzle BNPL option empowers shoppers to make responsible purchasing decisions by allowing them to pay in manageable installments. This can lead to higher sales volume as customers feel more confident completing their purchases, knowing they can budget their payments over time.With the financial flexibility provided through Sezzle, shoppers can comfortably manage their budgets, potentially increasing their spending per transaction. This responsible payment option helps merchants enhance the shopping experience, leading to higher average order values (AOV) while ensuring customers remain financially healthy.Cart abandonment is a significant challenge in e-commerce. By offering a BNPL option, Shoplazza merchants can reduce cart abandonment rates. Customers who might be hesitant to complete a purchase due to budget constraints are more likely to finalize their transactions when they have the option to pay over time.Providing flexible payment solutions helps build trust and loyalty among customers. Shoppers appreciate the convenience and financial management benefits that using Sezzle offers, which can lead to repeat business and long-term customer relationships.The Sezzle solution provides a responsible way to pay over time while giving the option to consumers to report their credit. Sezzle Up, the Sezzle opt-in credit reporting feature, can attract a broader customer base, including those looking to improve their credit performance while managing their finances effectively.

“We are excited to partner with Sezzle and bring flexible payment solutions to our merchants. By offering the Sezzle BNPL option, consumers can take hold of their financial freedom and access our merchants' products without financial strain. This partnership represents a significant step forward in making e-commerce more inclusive, driving sales, and increasing conversion rates for our merchants,” said Alyson Zhang, Co-founder, COO, and Head of Internationalization at Shoplazza.

“We are excited to partner with Shoplazza and extend innovative payment solutions through Sezzle to a wider audience. This collaboration allows us to support more merchants in driving growth and improving customer experiences. At Sezzle, we are dedicated to expanding our reach and continuously providing consumers with the financial flexibility they need. Together with Shoplazza, we aim to make shopping more accessible and rewarding for everyone,” said Paul Paradis, President and cofounder of Sezzle.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in providing innovative, flexible, and responsible payment solutions to the e-commerce market.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's purpose-driven payment platform increases consumers' purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is dedicated to empowering businesses in the digital economy. Shoplazza's comprehensive Omnichannel All-in-One Solution enhances operational efficiency, optimizes customer engagement, and boosts sales performance. Shoplazza's AI-powered tools, integrated POS systems, E-commerce solutions for online stores, and inventory management solutions provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed. With Shoplazza, businesses can thrive and drive forward in today's competitive market.





