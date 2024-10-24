leader of Hamas expresses strong criticisms of Israeli government, US

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Sami Abu Zuhri, a leader of the Islamic Resistance movement (Hamas), expressed strong criticisms of the Israeli and the United States, asserting that neither party is genuinely interested in reaching a ceasefire agreement to halt the ongoing war. He contended that their primary aim is to retrieve prisoners while continuing their aggressive actions against Gaza.



Abu Zuhri stated that Hamas has not received any new proposals from the United States aimed at stopping the war. However, he emphasized that Hamas is open to any agreement that would lead to a cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.



He further condemned the Biden administration's approach, calling it "shameful" to suggest a brief pause in the conflict. Abu Zuhri accused Washington of leveraging aid to manipulate perceptions of Hamas's strength, particularly following the targeted killings of its leaders.



Describing the actions of the Israeli military in northern Gaza as akin to a "Holocaust," Abu Zuhri criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments about providing aid to the region, labeling them as misleading. He claimed that the Israeli occupation is perpetrating systematic killings, stating that dozens are killed daily, with many young people executed in the field as part of what he characterized as a campaign to exterminate the population of Gaza, particularly in the northern regions.



As the conflict escalates, the rhetoric from Hamas leaders underscores the deepening divisions and the challenges ahead in achieving any form of peace or stability in the region.

