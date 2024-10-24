CLEAR To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Clear Secure, (NYSE: YOU ), the secure identity company, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 800-715-9871 for U.S. participants and +1-646-307-1963 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE . A webcast replay of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 25 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit

clearme .

