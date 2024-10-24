Massimo Demonstrates Innovation And Growth Potential At The 2024 Equip Expo In Louisville, KY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Interest in Motor Sports at Highlights Strategic Business Expansion and Growth Opportunities in 2025

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO ) ("Massimo"), a and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, made a notable impact at this year's Equip Exposition , the largest annual gathering for professionals in landscaping, hardscaping, and contracting, showcasing Massimo Motor's lineup of rugged, versatile vehicles.

Every October, landscapers, hardscapers, manufacturers, contractors, and dealers travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to network with other professionals and to test-drive the latest products. This four-day event which took place October 15-18, featuring 1,000 exhibits and hundreds of educational opportunities, provides attendees with new ideas, better techniques, and hands-on demos of cutting-edge products, tools, software, and strategies from innovative suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers.

Massimo Motor displayed its lineup of rugged, versatile vehicles that embody the company's commitment to quality and innovation at the Expo. Massimo Motor's presence at the Expo also served as a launchpad for new business relationships, which Massimo believes lays the foundation for future revenue growth. The company engaged with several potential new dealers, discussing opportunities that could enhance Massimo's distribution network and increase market penetration.

"With over 28,000 attendees, the Expo provided a valuable platform to solidify the brand's position in key markets and present to investors," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "Among the full product line on display, two standouts attracted significant attention: the T-Boss 1000 UTV and the GKD 350 Go Kart. Positioned prominently at the entrance of the main hall, the T-Boss 1000 drew large crowds, offering a glimpse into the future of utility vehicles for both professional and recreational use. The new GKD 350, a rugged two-seater go-kart, also captivated attendees, combining retro style with modern technology, making it a favorite among young people and outdoor enthusiasts.

"We continue to leverage new partnerships, product innovation, and an expanding customer base to drive our strategic business expansion and growth prospects. We are committed to delivering value as we scale operations and broaden our reach in domestic and international markets. From the feedback from this exhibition, we are confident in the growth prospects for the first half of 2025 as the introduction of new products and distribution relationships is expected to present significant opportunities during this period," concluded Shan.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO ) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor and massimomarine .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group

