National Ondemand, Inc. Becomes A Premier Member Of The Fiber Broadband Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National OnDemand, Inc. advances its commitment to the Fiber Broadband Association by achieving Premier membership status to help accelerate broadband access and promote digital equity

BURLINGTON, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024

National OnDemand, Inc. announced it has elevated its engagement within the Fiber Broadband Association, an organization dedicated to accelerating the deployment of fiber broadband networks to ensure every community can leverage the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver.

Pictured from left: Douglas Boteler (CEO, National OnDemand), Jennifer Vassil (Director of Membership, Fiber Broadband Association), Wade Boteler (Director of Business Development, National OnDemand), and Kim Rickard (Manager, Membership Outreach & Engagement, Fiber Broadband Association) at the 2024 VMDABC Rural Fiber Expo on September 11, 2024. The VMDABC is dedicated to expanding high-quality broadband access to unserved communities in rural Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

"The Fiber Broadband Association is pleased to welcome National OnDemand, Inc. as a Premier Member. Our association thrives on the knowledge, hard work, and collaboration of our members, and we know that National OnDemand, Inc. will be an asset to our organization," said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association. "Together, we will work to provide advocacy, education, and resources for the advancement of fiber broadband technology to close the digital equity gap and create a better quality of life for everyone."

As a Premier Member, National OnDemand, Inc. plans to deepen its involvement in key Fiber Broadband Association programs, including leadership roles in committees and working groups, and active participation at the annual Fiber Connect conference. These efforts will reinforce National OnDemand's commitment to delivering high-speed fiber networks and telecom infrastructure across the United States.

"Our Premier Membership in the Fiber Broadband Association represents the next step in our ongoing dedication to the growth and advancement of fiber broadband technology," said Douglas Boteler, CEO of National OnDemand, Inc. "We are excited to take an even more active role in shaping the future of fiber networks and contributing to the efforts that ensure communities across the U.S. have access to reliable, high-speed internet services."

To learn more about the Fiber Broadband Association, please visit fiberbroadband .

About National

OnDemand, Inc.

National

OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and telecom infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver.

