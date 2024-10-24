Automation Testing Market Is Poised To Register CAGR Of 16.2% By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testing size was valued at USD 20.57 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 23.9 billion in 2023 to USD 79.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growth in the automation testing market is expected to rise during the forecast period. The market is on the rise due to businesses being better equipped to adopt advanced approaches toward automation testing, such as DevOps and Agile pocesses. These strategies have enabled firms to sell their respective software solutions much faster due to the reduced time required to automate analysis. There is an urgent need for automation testing because most businesses depend on mobile applications and the end-user sectors have rapidly gone digital. Further, the growth of the market is a consequence of the way employment arrangements are being altered. In addition, machine learning AI/ML is pushing the trend towards automation testing further. Automation testing is gaining momentum in the testing business, while AI reduces the length of the test lifecycle. It employs all sorts of testing, functional, regression, performance, and automated testing. The growth comes due to the rise in cloud-based automation solutions. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on the“Automation Testing Market”

Dominance of Functional Testing in Automation Ensuring Optimal Software Performance

Functional testing dominated the automation testing market as it is crucial to confirm the functionality of software applications. It ensures that the performance of software for many incorporations, including regression, integration, and UI testing, functions correctly. In most fields, where user experience is the key or application performance is of great importance, software should be reliable and powerful; that is why functional testing is in demand. Automation of functional testing accelerates the validation process, allows finding bugs faster, and ensures an application will behave consistently under various conditions. Functional testing, therefore, plays a leading role in driving the automation testing market owing to its potential to enable continuous integration and uplift quality assurance.

Predicted Dominance of Hybrid Deployment Segment in Automation Testing for Balancing Flexibility and Control

Hybrid deployment has been taking over the automation testing market. Two of the key reasons it dominates in the market are scalability and flexibility. Hybrid models allow either cloud-based solutions or on-premises infrastructure, balancing the need for control and cost efficiency in enterprises. This approach makes use of the enhanced capability and scalable resources of the cloud while enabling the business to keep key data on location. On the other hand, a hybrid deployment style facilitates an easy adoption of recent testing techniques and tools together with smooth integration with current systems. In addition, protection of sensitive data on-premises and using the cloud for agility and computational capacity helps the enterprise manage their security concerns.

Market Leadership of North America in Automation Testing

North America dominated the highest share of the market in 2022. In this region, most of the technology suppliers are dispersed; hence, driving the market. Demand for smart consumer electronics in the US is observed, which includes increased usage of laptops, smart TVs, and appliances. Smart consumer electronics are directly associated with software, online applications, and operating systems. Therefore, once smart consumer devices gain acceptance, the demand for test automation services will increase exponentially.

Automation Testing Market Insights

Drivers



Demand for Faster Time-to-Market

Continuous Integration and Deployment Quality and Accuracy

Restraints



High Initial Costs

Lack of Skilled Labors Maintenance Overhead

Key Players Operating in the Automation Testing Market

The following are the Top Automation Testing Companies



IBM

Capgemini SE

Wipro Limited

Accenture Plc

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Ranorex GmbH

TestPlant Limited

QA InfoTech

Symphony Sauce Labs, Inc.

Key Questions Covered in the Global Automation Testing Market Report



What are the factors affecting the automation testing market growth?

What are the major players operating in the market? What strategic recommendations can be given to stakeholders?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (continuous integration and deployment), restraints (high costs and complexity of tool integration) opportunities (integration with AI and ML), and challenges (lack of skilled labours) influencing the growth of the automation testing market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the automation testing market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the automation testing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

