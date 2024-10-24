Sidus Space To Present At The 2024 Thinkequity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the“Company” or“Sidus”), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and strategies.

Carol Craig, CEO, will speak about how Sidus serves as a mission enabler and is committed to Space Access ReimaginedTM through innovative, adaptable and cost-effective solutions. The presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 30, 2024. Sidus will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule one-on-one meetings here.

The presentation will also be live streamed at the following link:



About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link .

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, space manufacturing and AI enhanced space-based sensor data-as-a-service. With its mission of Space Access ReimaginedTM, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSatTM, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities.

