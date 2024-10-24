Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results And Declaration Of Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 20, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 6, 2024.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I'm pleased to report that this quarter saw our net interest margin reach its inflection point and begin to ascend. Despite four basis points of quarterly compression, each successive month of the quarter reflected an increase in our net interest margin. The recent fed funds rate reduction of 50 basis points has already begun translating into a cost of funds benefit in October. Additional fed funds rate cuts, which the market is anticipating, will be a positive catalyst for our liability-sensitive balance sheet.”

Mr. Montanaro continued,“Regarding asset quality, our loan portfolio remains strong. Minimal exposure to New York City rent-regulated multifamily and office real estate, coupled with our robust commercial real estate ACL coverage ratios and peer-leading charge-off ratios, leaves us well-positioned in the current environment.”

Balance Sheet



Total assets were $7.77 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $88.9 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2024.

Investment securities totaled $1.20 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2024.

Loans receivable totaled $5.78 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $51.5 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and construction loans.

Deposits were $5.47 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $312.4 million, or 6.1%, from June 30, 2024. This increase was largely the result of a reallocation from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances into brokered certificates of deposits, due to the relatively more favorable economics of brokered deposits compared to advances.

Borrowings were $1.48 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $229.9 million, or 13.4%, from June 30, 2024, primarily reflecting a decrease in FHLB borrowings offset by an increase in brokered certificates of deposits, as noted above. At September 30, 2024, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.06 billion, an increase of $240.0 million from June 30, 2024, and represents 26.5% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



Net interest margin contracted four basis points to 1.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease for the quarter was driven by increases in the cost and average balances of interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by decreases in the average balances of interest-bearing borrowings and higher yields on interest-earning assets. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $830,000 to $32.4 million from $33.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $649,000 and $612,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $52,000 and $366,000.

Non-Interest Income



Non-interest income decreased $1.2 million to income of $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Included in non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was a non-recurring contract renewal bonus of $750,000 and $1.1 million in non-recurring payments on two life insurance policies, partially offset by a $392,000 non-recurring exchange charge related to the December 2023 Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) restructure. No such non-recurring items were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Income from BOLI decreased $642,000 to $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by the non-recurring items recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as disclosed above.

Non-Interest Expense



For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $96.8 million, or 76.5%, to $29.8 million from $126.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the prior comparative period. Excluding the goodwill impairment, adjusted non-interest expense increased $605,000 from $29.2 million, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits expense and other expense.

Salary and benefits expense increased $232,000 primarily driven by annual merit increases and higher payroll taxes, partially offset by a non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation. Other expense increased $344,000 primarily driven by an increase of $243,000 in the provision for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $917,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to higher pre-tax income in the current quarter, coupled with a partial reversal of the deferred tax liability associated with the previously recorded goodwill impairment in the prior quarter.



Asset Quality



The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $39.9 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and $39.9 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, respectively.

Net charge-offs totaled $124,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.25% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $108,000, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 and remained unchanged from June 30, 2024.

Capital



For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, book value per share decreased $0.06, or 0.5%, to $11.64 while tangible book value per share decreased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.85.

At September 30, 2024, total stockholders' equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $76.0 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $11.0 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.2 million were not reflected in total stockholders' equity. At September 30, 2024, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as“well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.



This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.'s Q1 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Category: Earnings

For further information contact:

Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or

Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500