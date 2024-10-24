Israeli fighter jets launch series of 17 heavy airstrikes aimed at southern suburbs of Beirut

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of 17 heavy aimed at the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to reports from Lebanese sources. These airstrikes have resulted in notable casualties, with the Lebanese of Health stating that 24 people were in an Israeli attack along the Nahleh Baalbek road.



Since the conflict escalated on October 8, 2023, the toll has been alarming, with the Ministry of Health reporting 2,574 deaths and over 12,001 injuries due to the ongoing Israeli military actions against Lebanon. The Israeli military has claimed it successfully targeted and destroyed a weapons depot said to belong to Hezbollah in the Dahieh region of southern Beirut.



An Israeli army spokesman shared a video on the "X" platform, purportedly showing the attack on the Hezbollah facility. He noted that the Israeli military had issued evacuation warnings for specific buildings in the "Beirut event" area and the "Barajneh" tower, in anticipation of further strikes.



Spokesman Avichai Adraee mentioned that approximately 25 rocket launches were monitored from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted by Israeli defense systems. However, some rockets did land, prompting alarm sirens to activate in areas such as Acre and Krayot.



Additionally, the Israeli Air Force executed raids in the town of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and resumed attacks in the Lilac area, which had been targeted earlier. Previous reports also confirmed that an Israeli drone strike had hit an apartment in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



This latest round of airstrikes highlights the ongoing conflict and escalating tensions in the region, deepening the humanitarian crisis as civilian casualties continue to rise and essential infrastructure faces significant destruction.

MENAFN24102024000045015687ID1108815600