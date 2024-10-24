Children's Cancer Cause Presents 2024 Rosen Award To Senior Nurse Researcher Pamela Hinds, RN, Phd, FAAN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Rosen Award, now in its ninth year, recognizes the importance and unique challenges associated with the care and of children with cancer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of her work to capture the unique voices and experiences of children with cancer, Pamela Hinds, RN, PhD, FAAN, nurse researcher at Children's National Hospital, will receive the Rosen Research Award at a Children's Cancer Cause reception to be held in New York City on November 7, 2024.

The Children's Cancer Cause Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award honors an individual who has made outstanding contributions in the fight against childhood cancer, the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. Children's Cancer Cause is marking 25 years of advocacy on behalf of children with cancer and survivors. The national nonprofit was founded in 1999 as a dedicated voice of children with cancer, families, and survivors in national debates on health care and cancer policy.

Prior to joining Children's National, where she holds the William and Joanne Conway Chair in Nursing Research, Dr. Hinds had a distinguished career at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She is also a tenured professor in the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at George Washington University. Her research has articulated childhood and adolescent cancer patients' and their parents' experiences through all stages of treatment and care.

Most recently, Dr. Hinds has worked on creating and validating items to codify pediatric patient-reported outcomes, including treatment toxicities the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended for use in clinical trials to evaluate new cancer therapies.

“We salute the innovative work of Dr. Hinds to improve the drug development process for pediatric cancer patients and survivors,” said Steve Wosahla, CEO of Children's Cancer Cause.“We're grateful to Dr. Hinds for her foresight in bringing the perspectives of families and children toward advancing the next generation of safer, more effective therapies.”

The annual Rosen Award pays tribute to late Children's Cancer Cause chairman and founding board member, Leonard Rosen and his many years of service to the cause of pediatric cancer. Leonard's son Adam L. Rosen is the current chair of the Children's Cancer Cause board of directors.

Founded in 1999, Children's Cancer Cause is a leading national advocacy organization dedicated to creating a brighter future for children with cancer, survivors, and their families. Children's Cancer Cause promotes policies and programs that aim to accelerate the development of safer, more effective cancer therapies for children and better address the unique needs and lifelong health challenges experienced by childhood cancer survivors and their families.

