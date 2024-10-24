Sonoco To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTSVLLE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the“Company”)(NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, will announce third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 after the closes. The Company will host a call to discuss these results on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

Time: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at



After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along

with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Webcast Link:

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world's best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com .

Contact: Lisa Weeks

843-383-7524

...